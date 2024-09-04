Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

