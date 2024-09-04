Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Nucor by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

