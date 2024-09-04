Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $844,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

