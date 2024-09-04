Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RumbleOn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in RumbleOn by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 3,910.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

RMBL stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. RumbleOn, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.05 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that RumbleOn, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleOn Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

