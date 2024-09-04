Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,478,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.