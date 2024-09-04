Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

