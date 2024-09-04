Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Stock Up 1.1 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $5,688,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.