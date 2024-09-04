Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $97.72 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/."

