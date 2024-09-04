MARBLEX One Day Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and $1.42 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,341,035 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 136,341,035.14930254 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.38130343 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,451,485.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.