Markel Group Inc. Buys 70,350 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 435.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.26. 381,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,466. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.