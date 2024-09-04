Markel Group Inc. Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 1,006,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,253. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.