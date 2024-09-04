Markel Group Inc. Has $44.88 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 458,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,866. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.