Markel Group Inc. Has $92.20 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dollar General worth $92,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.8 %

DG traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. 3,172,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

