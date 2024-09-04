Markel Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 2.6% of Markel Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $264,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 263.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

WSO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.18. 42,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,372. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.18 and its 200-day moving average is $454.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

