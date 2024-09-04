Markel Group Inc. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 266,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.