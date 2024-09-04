Markel Group Inc. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
Solventum Price Performance
SOLV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 266,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
