Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.56. 326,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,165. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

