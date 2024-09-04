Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,283 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ESGD stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.