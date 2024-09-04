Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 99,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

