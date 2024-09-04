Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

