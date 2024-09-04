Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

