Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

