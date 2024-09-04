Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

