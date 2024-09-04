Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

