Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

