Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJHFree Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.