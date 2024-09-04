Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

