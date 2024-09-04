Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

