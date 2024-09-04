Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

