Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
