Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

