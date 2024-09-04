MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,452 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.21% of MasterBrand worth $41,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

