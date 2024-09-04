Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Peter Presunka Sells 4,897 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $21,595.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,843. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,598,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 142.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

