McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 159,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $285.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

