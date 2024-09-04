Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,836. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $291.04 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

