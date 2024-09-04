Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,546 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Kemper comprises about 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Kemper worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kemper by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

