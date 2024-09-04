Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

