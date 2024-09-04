Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $9,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

