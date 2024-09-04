Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $354.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.