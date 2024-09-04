Metahero Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $831,491.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

