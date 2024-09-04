MetisDAO Price Hits $31.14 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $185.46 million and $5.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.14 or 0.00053538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.85466319 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,428,431.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

