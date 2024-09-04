Metro Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Metro Stock Up 0.3 %

MRU opened at C$84.90 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$85.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of C$18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.25.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

