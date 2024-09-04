MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 219,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,201. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

