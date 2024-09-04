MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

