MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4733 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of MGM China stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. MGM China has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.
About MGM China
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.