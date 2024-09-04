MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4733 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MGM China stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. MGM China has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

