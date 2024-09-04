Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.03.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $164.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

