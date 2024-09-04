Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $835.60 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $795.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.