Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BMO opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

