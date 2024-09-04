Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

