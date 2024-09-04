Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 153,997 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 375,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 165,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

