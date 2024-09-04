Midwich Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

MIDW stock opened at GBX 321.72 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £329.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,191.56 and a beta of 0.68. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 380.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

