Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £73.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.77.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

