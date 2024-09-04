MOBOX Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. MOBOX has a total market cap of $55.18 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,770,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,148,522 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

